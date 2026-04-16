Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$111.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.54% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$109.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$110.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$102.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$121.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$115.88.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIF

Exchange Income Stock Down 2.3%

Exchange Income stock traded down C$2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$103.22. 64,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,478. The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$48.23 and a one year high of C$111.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$929.55 million during the quarter. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Duncan Draper Jessiman sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.80, for a total value of C$305,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,080 shares in the company, valued at C$618,944. The trade was a 33.04% decrease in their position. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two segments: Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth.

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