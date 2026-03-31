Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

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A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exelon from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $738,333,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,974,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Exelon by 807.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,100,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $440,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987,453 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 32.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,446,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,010,299,000 after buying an additional 5,554,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon by 134,604.0% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,557,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,137,000 after buying an additional 3,554,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company's fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Exelon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Exelon's payout ratio is 61.54%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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