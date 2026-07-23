Exelon (EXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Exelon to post earnings of $0.4473 per share and revenue of $5.4447 billion for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Exelon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exelon

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,209,215 shares of the company's stock worth $706,560,000 after purchasing an additional 549,907 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 286,996 shares of the company's stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 56,118 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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