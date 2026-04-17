Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Barclays's price target points to a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exelon from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Exelon from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.00.

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Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The stock's 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 210.8% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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