ExlService (EXLS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect ExlService to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $557.8850 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. ExlService has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

ExlService declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXLS

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 8,114 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $345,088.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,992.95. This represents a 13.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 11,586 shares of company stock valued at $449,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 63.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ExlService by 53.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

Further Reading

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