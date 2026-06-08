ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Insider Sells $362,640.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 153,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,632,574.90. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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ExlService Price Performance

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $29.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,448,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,783. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.66%.The firm had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

ExlService announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,527,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $23,570,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 562,437 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 693,008 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091,714 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 555,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barrington Research set a $40.00 price target on ExlService and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ExlService

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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