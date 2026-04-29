ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $30.64, but opened at $33.01. ExlService shares last traded at $30.8740, with a volume of 347,174 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.89 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.02%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS.

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ExlService announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting ExlService

Here are the key news stories impacting ExlService this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted results beat: EXL reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.58 (vs. consensus ~$0.53) and revenue of about $570.4M (up 13.8% YoY), showing healthy top-line growth and margin expansion on an adjusted basis. EXL Exceeds Q1 Expectations

Adjusted results beat: EXL reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.58 (vs. consensus ~$0.53) and revenue of about $570.4M (up 13.8% YoY), showing healthy top-line growth and margin expansion on an adjusted basis. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY26 adjusted EPS guidance: EXL set FY26 EPS guidance of $2.18–$2.23 vs. consensus ~2.10, indicating management expects continued margin leverage and supporting a re-rating. MarketWatch: Shares Rise on Earnings Beat, FY Outlook

Raised FY26 adjusted EPS guidance: EXL set FY26 EPS guidance of $2.18–$2.23 vs. consensus ~2.10, indicating management expects continued margin leverage and supporting a re-rating. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance roughly in line: management reiterated ~ $2.3B revenue for FY26, which matches Street expectations — supports the beat but is not a material upside surprise. Company Press Release

Revenue guidance roughly in line: management reiterated ~ $2.3B revenue for FY26, which matches Street expectations — supports the beat but is not a material upside surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Industry recognition: EXL was named Genesys 2025 New Partner of the Year — a nice business-development signal but not immediately material to near-term earnings. Genesys Partner Award

Industry recognition: EXL was named Genesys 2025 New Partner of the Year — a nice business-development signal but not immediately material to near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: GAAP cash flow and balance-sheet flags: third‑party reports show operating cash flow dropped sharply (to ~$1.7M, down ~47% YoY) and total liabilities rose materially — items investors may watch for sustainability of margins and capital allocation. QuiverQuant: Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Notes

GAAP cash flow and balance-sheet flags: third‑party reports show operating cash flow dropped sharply (to ~$1.7M, down ~47% YoY) and total liabilities rose materially — items investors may watch for sustainability of margins and capital allocation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and mixed EPS measures: Quiver highlighted recent insider sales and noted GAAP diluted EPS ($0.43) that some sources frame as weaker than adjusted results — creates some governance/quality questions for active traders. QuiverQuant: Insider Activity & GAAP vs. Adj EPS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $35,658.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,710.79. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in ExlService by 2,428.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ExlService by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

ExlService Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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