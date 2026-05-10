Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.9167.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNT shares. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Exp World in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exp World to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $11.00 price target on shares of Exp World in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNT

Exp World Stock Performance

AGNT opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 2.20. Exp World has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $12.23.

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exp World will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Exp World's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exp World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exp World by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,528 shares of the technology company's stock worth $143,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Exp World by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,289,449 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Exp World by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,193 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 799,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Exp World by 126.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,523 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 506,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exp World by 55.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,065 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 421,740 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

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