Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT) Hits New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 155901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $10.25) on shares of Exp World in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exp World to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Exp World in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exp World presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.42.

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Exp World Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Exp World had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $971.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exp World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Exp World's payout ratio is -200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exp World in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Exp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Exp World by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,099 shares of the technology company's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Exp World by 2,697.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,454 shares of the technology company's stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Exp World in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

Further Reading

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