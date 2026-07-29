Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT) Sets New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 855581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Get Exp World alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exp World to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $10.25) on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Exp World in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exp World presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exp World

Exp World Stock Down 5.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 2.06. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $971.32 million. Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. On average, analysts expect that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exp World

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Exp World by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,158 shares of the technology company's stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Exp World by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exp World by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Exp World by 3.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,099 shares of the technology company's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exp World by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company's stock.

Exp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exp World, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exp World wasn't on the list.

While Exp World currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here