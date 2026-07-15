Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT) Trading 7.2% Higher - Here's Why

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.59. 229,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,152,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGNT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Exp World in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $10.25) on shares of Exp World in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Exp World in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Exp World in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exp World to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exp World

Exp World Trading Up 6.1%

The stock has a market cap of $746.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Exp World had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $971.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Exp World's payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exp World by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Exp World during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exp World by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Exp World by 632.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company's stock.

Exp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

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