Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 5.7% - Time to Buy?

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 805,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,008,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $11.00 target price on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Exp World in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exp World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Exp World in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exp World presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPI

Exp World Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.21. The business's fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Exp World had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.Exp World's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Exp World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Exp World's payout ratio is -142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exp World

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Exp World during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exp World by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 60,528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Exp World in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in Exp World in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Exp World in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company's stock.

About Exp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

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