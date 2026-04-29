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Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Expand Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Dividend declared: Expand Energy announced a quarterly dividend of $0.575 per share, with an ex-dividend/record date of May 14 and payment on June 4, equating to about a 2.4% annualized yield.
  • Quarterly results beat expectations: The company reported EPS of $3.83 vs. consensus $3.76 and revenue of $4.40 billion vs. $3.42 billion, and analysts forecast ~8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Key stock metrics: EXE trades near $96.96, has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E of 12.86, and a 52-week range of $91.01–$126.62.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Expand Energy.

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EXE opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 15.00%. Research analysts predict that Expand Energy will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expand Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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