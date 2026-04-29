Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Get Expand Energy alerts: Sign Up

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EXE opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 15.00%. Research analysts predict that Expand Energy will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expand Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expand Energy wasn't on the list.

While Expand Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here