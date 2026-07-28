Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.05 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%.

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Expand Energy Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:EXE traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,625. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.34. Expand Energy has a 12-month low of $84.99 and a 12-month high of $126.62.

More Expand Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Expand Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expand Energy reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.33, exceeding the $1.13 analyst consensus by $0.20. The company also posted a 22.53% net margin and 10.26% return on equity. Expand Energy Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Expand Energy reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.33, exceeding the $1.13 analyst consensus by $0.20. The company also posted a 22.53% net margin and 10.26% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: The planned acquisition of Twin Eagle is intended to transform Expand Energy into a more integrated natural-gas producer and marketer. Management expects the deal to add more than $200 million in annual EBITDA initially and generate $150 million in annual synergies by the end of 2028. Expand Energy to Acquire Twin Eagle

The planned acquisition of Twin Eagle is intended to transform Expand Energy into a more integrated natural-gas producer and marketer. Management expects the deal to add more than $200 million in annual EBITDA initially and generate $150 million in annual synergies by the end of 2028. Neutral Sentiment: The acquisition could improve exposure to gas demand markets and capture more value across the supply chain, but investors will evaluate the integration execution and the $1.25 billion purchase price. Expand Energy to acquire Twin Eagle in $1.25 billion deal

The acquisition could improve exposure to gas demand markets and capture more value across the supply chain, but investors will evaluate the integration execution and the $1.25 billion purchase price. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $2.96 billion fell short of the $3.05 billion consensus estimate. Recent earnings previews also cited downward estimate revisions, likely increasing investor sensitivity to the revenue miss and natural-gas market conditions. Expand Energy Q2 2026 earnings preview

Insider Transactions at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, CFO Marcel Teunissen acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $881,755.92. This trade represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 1,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.90 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,772.20. The trade was a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,120. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expand Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the third quarter worth about $115,504,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Expand Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,183,560 shares of the company's stock worth $1,400,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,484 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 1,282.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,124,000 after acquiring an additional 900,438 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,517,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,217,000 after acquiring an additional 875,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXE. William Blair lowered shares of Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Expand Energy

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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