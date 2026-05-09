Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55, FiscalAI reports. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 79.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Expedia Group's conference call:

Strong Q1 beat: Gross bookings rose 13% and revenue grew 15%, with adjusted EBITDA of $542M and a 15.8% margin — roughly a 6-point margin expansion and the highest Q1 margin in 15 years.

Gross bookings rose 13% and revenue grew 15%, with adjusted EBITDA of $542M and a 15.8% margin — roughly a 6-point margin expansion and the highest Q1 margin in 15 years. Accelerating AI adoption is enhancing personalization, supply onboarding, and post‑booking servicing (30%+ of self‑service interactions powered by AI and agent onboarding time down ~60%), which management says is boosting conversion and marketing productivity.

Accelerating AI adoption is enhancing personalization, supply onboarding, and post‑booking servicing (30%+ of self‑service interactions powered by AI and agent onboarding time down ~60%), which management says is boosting conversion and marketing productivity. B2B momentum remains strong with bookings up 22% and revenue up 25%, led by API/RapidAPI and new exclusive partnerships (Bank of Montreal AIR MILES and an exclusive Uber hotel integration) that broaden distribution.

B2B momentum remains strong with bookings up 22% and revenue up 25%, led by API/RapidAPI and new exclusive partnerships (Bank of Montreal AIR MILES and an exclusive Uber hotel integration) that broaden distribution. Geopolitical events (Middle East conflict) and Mexico travel advisories drove elevated cancellations in March (management cited roughly a 2‑point hit), creating volatility and prompting a cautious tone in near‑term guidance despite an April rebound.

Geopolitical events (Middle East conflict) and Mexico travel advisories drove elevated cancellations in March (management cited roughly a 2‑point hit), creating volatility and prompting a cautious tone in near‑term guidance despite an April rebound. Balance sheet and capital return actions were notable: $700M of buybacks in Q1, a new $5B repurchase authorization, debt retirements and $1B long‑term issuance, while reiterating full‑year growth targets and expected EBITDA margin expansion of 100–125 bps.

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Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE traded down $22.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.98. 4,188,607 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,386. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $238.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Expedia Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expedia reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $1.96 beating estimates and revenue of $3.43 billion also topping forecasts. Bookings rose 13%, revenue climbed 15%, and B2B gross bookings jumped 22%, showing the company’s higher-margin business continues to drive growth. Expedia Group Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Expedia reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $1.96 beating estimates and revenue of $3.43 billion also topping forecasts. Bookings rose 13%, revenue climbed 15%, and B2B gross bookings jumped 22%, showing the company’s higher-margin business continues to drive growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive after the report, with BTIG and Bank of America reiterating bullish views and raising price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if Expedia can sustain its growth and margin improvement. Justin Post Reiterates Buy on Expedia, Lifts Price Target to $310

Analysts remained constructive after the report, with BTIG and Bank of America reiterating bullish views and raising price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if Expedia can sustain its growth and margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Expedia is leaning harder into AI, including integrations with ChatGPT and Claude and AI-powered customer support. Investors may view this as a long-term competitive advantage, though higher compute costs could offset near-term benefits. Expedia Group sees reward and risk in the rise of AI-powered travel

Expedia is leaning harder into AI, including integrations with ChatGPT and Claude and AI-powered customer support. Investors may view this as a long-term competitive advantage, though higher compute costs could offset near-term benefits. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend, which is a modest shareholder-return positive but unlikely to be a major stock driver on its own.

The company also announced a quarterly dividend, which is a modest shareholder-return positive but unlikely to be a major stock driver on its own. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and external travel concerns are weighing on the stock. Reports cited weaker outlook language and geopolitical/travel advisory headwinds, including the Middle East conflict and a Mexico travel advisory, which trimmed bookings and room-night growth. Expedia tumbles as Middle East conflict, Mexico travel advisory hit bookings

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus cut their price target on Expedia Group from $345.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $283.42.

View Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 970.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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