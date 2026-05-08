Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $252.79, but opened at $232.51. Expedia Group shares last traded at $231.3220, with a volume of 905,534 shares traded.

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Key Expedia Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Expedia Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $283.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Down 6.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $1,001,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,328 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $53,080,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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