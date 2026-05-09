Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.30.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 3.1%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $156.63 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 106.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,708,656 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $945,004,000 after buying an additional 377,703 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,312,305 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $940,597,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,942,740 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $238,161,000 after buying an additional 86,182 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $235,486,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 733.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,887,853 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $231,432,000 after buying an additional 1,661,457 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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