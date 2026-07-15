Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a "market perform" rating on the transportation company's stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXPD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.56.

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Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $178.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.52. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $110.48 and a 12 month high of $178.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,168 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,826 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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