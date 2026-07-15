Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $178.64 and last traded at $178.2020, with a volume of 1771704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.50.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $142.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $161.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Expeditors International of Washington's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 101.0%. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,168 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,826 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Further Reading

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