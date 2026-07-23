Exponent (EXPO) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $144.9890 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 18.07%.The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Exponent's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exponent Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. Exponent has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $81.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Exponent's payout ratio is presently 57.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $160,973.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Sala sold 2,066 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $117,059.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,324 shares of company stock worth $855,019. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Exponent by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 904 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exponent from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exponent currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPO

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc NASDAQ: EXPO is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company's expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

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