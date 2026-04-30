Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Announces Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 18.21%.The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Exponent's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Exponent's conference call:

Exponent reported strong Q1 results — net revenues +10% to $151.8M , total revenues +14% to $166.3M , net income up 11% to $29.6M and EPS of $0.59; EBITDA rose 15% with a 28.4% margin.

, , net income up 11% to $29.6M and EPS of $0.59; EBITDA rose 15% with a 28.4% margin. Demand is broadening around AI integration into physical systems, driving growth in user research for consumer electronics, risk management for utilities and energy, and reactive failure/dispute work in construction, energy, and medical devices.

into physical systems, driving growth in user research for consumer electronics, risk management for utilities and energy, and reactive failure/dispute work in construction, energy, and medical devices. Management is maintaining full-year guidance — expecting high-single-digit revenue growth , EBITDA margins of ~27.6%–28.1%, realized rate increases ~3%–3.5%, and 4%–5% technical headcount growth for 2026.

, EBITDA margins of ~27.6%–28.1%, realized rate increases ~3%–3.5%, and 4%–5% technical headcount growth for 2026. Capital deployment was active — the company repurchased $79M of stock in Q1, paid $16.6M in dividends, and the board approved an additional $50M buyback authorization.

of stock in Q1, paid $16.6M in dividends, and the board approved an additional buyback authorization. Leadership transitions effective May 1 put John Pye in the president role and Eric Anderson as CFO while Rich Schlenker shifts to EVP, a move management says aligns governance with the firm’s AI and growth opportunities.

Get Exponent alerts: Sign Up

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.89. 432,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,398. The business's 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.28. Exponent has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Exponent's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Exponent's payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP John Pye sold 4,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $303,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 25,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,747.88. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 3,909 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $264,639.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 103,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,865.20. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 15,741 shares of company stock worth $1,095,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $29,780,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,343 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,399,000 after buying an additional 318,209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 547,737 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,046,000 after buying an additional 293,075 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 501,239 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 166,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,974 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,131,000 after buying an additional 128,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPO

Key Exponent News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exponent this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — Exponent reported $0.59 EPS vs. the $0.56 consensus and revenue of $166.3M versus ~$149.5M expected; revenue rose ~14.3% year-over-year and the company showed solid margins (net margin ~18%) and ROE (~25.5%), indicating improving operating leverage. Article Title

Q1 results beat consensus — Exponent reported $0.59 EPS vs. the $0.56 consensus and revenue of $166.3M versus ~$149.5M expected; revenue rose ~14.3% year-over-year and the company showed solid margins (net margin ~18%) and ROE (~25.5%), indicating improving operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Management increased capital returns — the board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31/share (payable June 18, record June 5) and raised the share repurchase authorization by $50M, which supports buyback-driven EPS accretion and signals confidence in free cash flow. Article Title

Management increased capital returns — the board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31/share (payable June 18, record June 5) and raised the share repurchase authorization by $50M, which supports buyback-driven EPS accretion and signals confidence in free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcript are available — investors can review the conference call transcript and press release for management commentary on demand drivers, sector performance, and any forward guidance or outlook items that could affect future quarters. Article Title

Earnings materials and call transcript are available — investors can review the conference call transcript and press release for management commentary on demand drivers, sector performance, and any forward guidance or outlook items that could affect future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Be aware of name confusion in the news — a separate crypto/DeFi project also named “Exponent” (Solana yield platform) raised seed funding; that deal is unrelated to Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) and should not be conflated with the Nasdaq-listed firm. Article Title

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc NASDAQ: EXPO is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company's expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exponent, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exponent wasn't on the list.

While Exponent currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here