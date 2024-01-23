7 best fintech ETFs to buy now

Key Points Financial technology (fintech) has influenced the global financial landscape and reshaped traditional financial services.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) lead the way as preferred investment vehicles for accessing the fintech sector.

Learn how ETFs provide diversified exposure to innovative companies driving fintech disruption as well as the potential and pitfalls of fintech ETFs.

Financial technology (fintech) has transformed how we handle money. Investing in fintech is now more appealing than ever, thanks to cutting-edge payment solutions and revolutionary blockchain technology. Fintech companies are paving the way for a new era of financial services.

As the industry continues to proliferate, savvy investors seek opportunities to ride this wave of innovation. But with so many fintech ETFs, how do you pick the ones that will propel your portfolio to new heights?

Check out our list of top fintech ETFs that could revolutionize your investment strategy and help you capitalize on the fintech ETF revolution.

The rise of fintech: A paradigm shift in finance

The fintech sector is a subsector of the finance industry, and it has experienced monumental shifts and significant challenges in delivering and consuming financial services, including notable failures of several fintech companies due to financing issues, regulatory hurdles, and saturated markets. You can trace this journey to the late 20th century, marked by the advent of internet banking, which laid the groundwork for today's fintech landscape.

Historical context and key milestones

In the early 2000s, the fintech sector began to take shape with the introduction of online payment systems and mobile banking. This era was pivotal in setting the tone for a more connected and digital financial world. The 2008 global financial crisis played a catalytic role in accelerating fintech innovation. Traditional banking's limitations became apparent, paving the way for more agile, tech-driven solutions.

The post-crisis period saw an explosion of startups and new technologies aiming to democratize access to financial services. Crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo emerged, challenging conventional funding methods. Peer-to-peer lending platforms like Lending Club and Prosper provided alternatives to traditional bank loans, fostering a more inclusive financial environment.

Technological advancements fueling fintech growth

Blockchain technology continues to grow as an integral part of fintech products, especially in cross-border payments, lending and borrowing, and trade finance, reducing costs and enhancing the accessibility of banking services. Its potential for creating secure, decentralized and transparent transactional systems has opened new avenues in payments, lending and wealth management. Cryptocurrencies, though volatile, have challenged the notion of sovereign currencies, leading to heightened interest and investment in digital assets.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have been instrumental in transforming various aspects of fintech. These technologies have enhanced customer experience through personalized financial advice, improved risk assessment models and fraud detection mechanisms.

In addition to mobile technology, generative AI and advanced digital banking technologies are significant drivers of fintech's growth, with a strong focus on enhancing customer experience, compliance, and operational efficiency​. The proliferation of smartphones has enabled services like mobile payments, digital wallets and mobile banking apps, making finance more accessible than ever before.

The current state of the fintech industry

The fintech industry, while thriving, faces challenges such as regulatory complexities and increased competition, especially in e-commerce and payment processing. Not only are startups driving innovation, but traditional financial institutions are also adopting fintech solutions to remain competitive. This convergence is blurring the lines between tech companies and financial service providers.

Rapid innovation, regulatory challenges, and intense competition, particularly in areas like e-commerce and payment processing, characterize the fintech sector, with companies needing to adapt to changing market dynamics and regulatory landscapes. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the adoption of fintech services, as physical distancing norms pushed more consumers and businesses toward digital financial solutions.

Major players and emerging technologies

Leading companies in the fintech space include Square, PayPal and Stripe, with many focusing on partnerships with banks and other financial institutions to enhance operational efficiency and navigate the complex landscape of modern financial transactions​. Fintech giants like Ant Financial and Tencent in China have revolutionized Asia's mobile payments and online finance.

Emerging technologies continue to shape the future of fintech. Decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms are gaining traction, offering financial instruments without traditional intermediaries. Regulatory technology (RegTech) is evolving to help companies navigate the complex web of financial regulations efficiently.

Despite facing challenges, the fintech industry continues to evolve from a niche sector to a fundamental component of the global financial ecosystem, driven by technological innovation and changing consumer expectations​. It continues challenging traditional financial paradigms, driven by technological innovation and changing consumer expectations. As the industry matures, it promises to transform how financial services are delivered and accessed worldwide.

Overview of fintech ETFs

Fintech exchange-traded funds (ETFs) represent a significant evolution in investment strategies, catering to the financial technology sector. Fintech ETFs are investment vehicles that allow investors to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of companies operating in the fintech space.

Definition and purpose of fintech ETFs

A fintech ETF is structured to track the performance of a collection of companies engaged in developing and implementing new technologies in the financial services industry. These technologies encompass various applications, including digital payments, blockchain technology, automated wealth management (robo-advisors) and peer-to-peer lending platforms. The primary purpose of a fintech ETF is to offer investors a streamlined and efficient way to invest in a sector that is rapidly transforming the way financial services are delivered and consumed globally.

Distinct characteristics of fintech ETFs

Fintech ETFs stand apart from traditional investment vehicles in several key aspects:

Sector-specific focus: Unlike broad-market ETFs, fintech ETFs specifically target the financial technology sector. This focus enables investors to concentrate their investments in a high-growth potential area without investing in individual stocks.

Diversification within a niche sector: While fintech ETFs offer a focused investment in a particular sector, they also provide diversification . These ETFs typically include various companies involved in various aspects of financial technology, thereby spreading the risk across different companies and sub-sectors within fintech.

Accessibility to cutting-edge innovations: Fintech is at the forefront of financial innovation, often driven by startups and emerging companies that are not easily accessible through traditional investment avenues. Fintech ETFs democratize access to these innovative companies, some of which may be challenging to invest in due to their private nature or market limitations.

Adaptability to market trends: The fintech sector is dynamic, with new trends and technologies emerging rapidly. Professionals typically manage ETFs and can quickly adapt the fund's portfolio to include new and promising fintech ventures, keeping investors aligned with the latest market developments.

Lower investment cost: ETFs generally offer a lower investment cost than actively managed funds. This cost-effectiveness is particularly beneficial in a sector like fintech, where the rapid pace of innovation could otherwise necessitate frequent trading and higher transaction costs.

Liquidity: Fintech ETFs are traded on major stock exchanges, similar to stocks. It provides high liquidity and allows investors to buy or sell their ETF shares quickly, which is a significant advantage, especially in a volatile market sector like fintech.

Fintech ETFs represent a modern investment strategy tailored to the evolving financial services landscape. They offer investors a unique combination of focused investment in a high-growth sector, diversified risk and accessibility to innovative companies, making them a noteworthy addition to investment portfolios, especially for those interested in the intersection of technology and finance.

Why invest in fintech ETFs?

The fintech industry has experienced remarkable growth, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer behaviors. As the demand for innovative financial solutions increases, so does the appeal of investing in fintech funds.

One of the key advantages of fintech exchange-traded funds is diversification. Investing in a single fintech ETF exposes you to a broad spectrum of fintech companies across various subsectors. This diversification helps to spread risk, reducing the impact of individual company performance on the overall investment. Fintech ETFs offer a more balanced and controlled approach than investing in individual fintech stocks, which can be more volatile and carry higher risk.

Liquidity is a crucial benefit of investing in fintech ETFs. Being traded on major exchanges, these ETFs can be easily bought or sold, allowing investors to access their investments quickly when needed. This liquidity provides flexibility and convenience, particularly during market volatility or when capital requirements change. Fintech exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are also known for their cost-effectiveness. With low expense ratios compared to actively managed funds, these ETFs can help you keep more investment returns. The cost-saving feature makes fintech ETFs an attractive option for long-term investors looking to capitalize on the potential growth of the fintech industry.

Despite the promising prospects, it is essential to recognize the associated risks of investing in fintech ETFs. The fintech industry is relatively young and evolving rapidly, introducing uncertainty regarding future developments. Additionally, fintech companies are subject to regulatory risk as governments worldwide increasingly implement regulations to address fintech's impact on financial services. Moreover, fintech ETFs can be subject to price volatility, exposing investors to potential losses. As with any investment, carefully consider individual risk tolerance and conduct thorough research before making decisions.

Building a strong fintech ETF portfolio

Investing in fintech ETFs requires a strategic approach, considering the unique aspects of this dynamic sector. Let's review how to build a strong fintech ETF portfolio for a few minutes.

Analyzing leading fintech ETFs

When evaluating fintech ETFs, key factors such as historical performance, expense ratios and the diversity of holdings play a crucial role. For instance, ETFs like ARK Fintech Innovation NYSEARCA: ARKF and Global X FinTech Thematic NASDAQ: FINX are notable examples of well-diversified ETFs take a moment to review the holdings of each one and consider the following factors:

Performance analysis: Historical performance, though not a guaranteed indicator of future results, provides insights into how ETFs have navigated market fluctuations and technological shifts within the fintech sector. An ETF that has consistently outperformed its benchmark index could indicate effective fund management and a robust selection of holdings.

Expense ratios: The expense ratio of an ETF is a critical factor, as it directly impacts net investment returns. Generally, a lower expense ratio is preferable, especially for long-term investments, as high fees can significantly erode earnings over time.

Diversity of holdings: A well-diversified ETF minimizes risks associated with investing in a single company or a narrow subset of the fintech sector. Examining the range of companies in the ETF's portfolio is essential, ensuring exposure across various fintech sub-sectors such as digital payments, blockchain and peer-to-peer lending.

Constructing a well-balanced portfolio

Creating a well-balanced fintech ETF portfolio involves several considerations:

Diversification across ETFs: Investors may consider diversifying across multiple fintech ETFs instead of relying on a single ETF. Choosing multiple ETFs with each one focusing on different sub-sectors or geographies. This strategy spreads the investment risk further, safeguarding against sector-specific downturns.

Alignment with investment goals: Investment objectives, whether long-term growth, income generation, or capital preservation, should guide your choice of ETFs. Some fintech ETFs focus on high-growth potential companies, while others lean towards established firms with stable earnings.

Risk tolerance assessment: Fintech demands a careful assessment of your risk tolerance because it is a rapidly evolving and sometimes volatile sector. Investors should align their ETF selections with their comfort level with market fluctuations and potential loss.

Considering risk tolerance and investment goals

Investing in fintech ETFs should be aligned with individual risk tolerance and investment goals. While fintech offers growth potential, it has higher volatility and sector-specific risks such as regulatory changes and technological disruptions. You must balance their desire for high returns with your capacity to absorb potential losses.

Your best approach involves conducting thorough research or consulting with a financial advisor to understand the nuances of fintech ETFs and how they fit into a broader investment strategy. Regular portfolio reviews and adjustments in response to market changes and personal financial goals are vital in maintaining a solid fintech ETF portfolio.

7 best fintech ETFs to buy now

Now that we have reviewed the reasons for investing in fintech ETFs, let's look closely at some of the top players in this sector. Each ETF has its unique approach, investment strategy and a diverse portfolio of fintech companies driving innovation in the financial technology sector. These ETFs offer you a convenient and well-managed pathway to gain exposure to the flourishing world of fintech.

Name Ticker Assets under management (AUM) Holdings ARK Fintech Innovation NYSEARCA: ARKF $3.38 billion 36 iShares Exponential Technologies NASDAQ: XT $3.3 billion 226 Global X FinTech Thematic NASDAQ: FINX $381.84 million 63 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing NYSEARCA: BLOK $1.06 billion 55 Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders NYSEARCA: KOIN $13.12 million 46 BlackRock Future Financial and Technology NYSEARCA: BPAY $4.49 million 45 ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments NYSEARCA: IPAY $355.65 million 58

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF NYSEARCA: ARKF is a dynamic and actively managed exchange-traded fund focusing on companies leading the financial technology industry. With a strong track record of growth, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has garnered attention as a popular choice among investors seeking exposure to the burgeoning fintech sector.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF's investment strategy revolves around selecting companies at the forefront of innovation in the fintech space. By targeting firms that offer transformative technologies and solutions, such as Square, PayPal Inc. NASDAQ: PYPL and Upstart Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: UPST, the fund aims to capitalize on the rapid evolution of financial services.

Managed by the renowned investment manager Cathie Wood, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF benefits from Wood's expertise and forward-looking approach to disruptive innovation. Wood's focus on identifying potential game-changers and her successful stock-picking track record has contributed to ARK Fintech Innovation ETF's appeal among investors.

One of the key attractions of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF lies in its low expense ratio, which enables investors to retain a larger share of their investment earnings. This cost-efficient structure aligns with the fund's mission of providing access to promising fintech opportunities while optimizing returns.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF's holdings portfolio consists of 36 companies, with a significant weight in leading companies like Coinbase Global Inc. NASDAQ: COIN, Shopify Inc. NYSE: SHOP, Block Inc. NYSE: SQ and DraftKings Inc. NASDAQ: DKNG. The fund's holdings reflect a diverse mix of fintech subsectors, offering comprehensive exposure to the fintech sector.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF allows investors to participate in growth and innovation within the fintech industry. While the sector may face challenges, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF's emphasis on transformative technologies and its active management approach may continue to position it as a compelling choice for those looking to capitalize on the fintech industry's disruptive potential. If you invest in ARKF, it will be important for you to actively monitor any news about the ARKF fund.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF NASDAQ: XT presents an enticing opportunity for investors seeking to ride the wave of exponential technologies. This broad-based exchange-traded fund targets companies driving innovation across various transformative sectors. From artificial intelligence to blockchain, gene editing and robotics, iShares Exponential Technologies ETF offers exposure to technologies with the potential to reshape industries and create new markets.

The ETF's comprehensive exposure to multiple exponential technologies makes it stand out. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holdings contain over 226 assets.

The fund offers broad-based exposure, strategically selecting companies to develop and implement exponential technologies. Exponential technologies improve and evolve rapidly, often accelerating and leading to transformative changes in various sectors. This comprehensive approach allows investors to tap into various potential growth opportunities. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF boasts a low expense ratio, allowing investors to retain a significant portion of their investment returns. The fund is liquid, ensuring easy trading and accessibility.

Despite its appeal, investing in the technology sector carries inherent risks. The technology sector is known for its volatility, with prices subject to sharp fluctuations in the short term. The future of exponential technologies remains to be determined, making long-term performance predictions challenging. While iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has shown impressive returns, carefully consider these risks and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech Thematic ETF NASDAQ: FINX focuses on investing in companies at the forefront of the emerging financial technology sector. This sector encompasses a range of innovations, transforming established industries like insurance, investing, fundraising and third-party lending through mobile and digital solutions.

The Global X Fintech ETF aims to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Indxx Global FinTech Thematic Index. One of the key reasons we chose the Global X FinTech Thematic ETF for our list is its broad exposure to the fintech industry. Finx holdings include various companies engaged in fintech, including payment processors, lending platforms and cryptocurrency exchanges, offering investors access to diverse potential growth opportunities, broad-based exposure, a low expense ratio and funds liquidity.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF NYSEARCA: BLOK is a distinctive ETF focusing on companies involved in blockchain technology.

Launched in 2018, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF is an actively managed portfolio of global equities centered around blockchain development. Managed by Amplify, this ETF offers investors exposure to various blockchain companies, including cryptocurrency exchanges, infrastructure providers and software developers. Checking the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF chart provides insight into whether the active management approach has been paying off.

Blockchain can revolutionize industries like finance, healthcare and supply chain management. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF was chosen for its unique investment approach in this transformative technology. Investing in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF comes with notable advantages. It provides broad exposure to blockchain technology, offering the potential for growth and innovation. With a low expense ratio, investors can maximize their returns. Moreover, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF is a liquid ETF, allowing easy access to funds.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF

The Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF NYSEARCA: KOIN is an exchange-traded fund focusing on companies leading innovation in the financial technology industry. It is based on the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders index, which tracks an equal-weighted selection of stocks globally as fintech leaders. Managed by Capital Link, the ETF launched in 2018.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF offers exposure to a basket of global fintech leaders, making it a strategic choice for those interested in the future of the fintech industry. With a low expense ratio, investors can retain more of their earnings, and its liquidity allows for easy buying and selling.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF has distinct advantages that make it a compelling choice. Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF holdings focus on global fintech leaders, providing potential growth and innovation opportunities.

Its equal-weighted index and focus on global leaders offer a unique perspective on fintech growth. While considering the risks associated with the industry, you may find Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF a promising addition to your portfolio.

BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF

The BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF NYSEARCA: BPAY is an exchange-traded fund with a specific focus. The BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF, launched in 2022, is actively managed and primarily invests in stocks of global companies involved in innovative technologies used and applied in financial services.

The BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF invests in companies at the forefront of innovation in the financial technology and payments industries. As the fintech industry grows rapidly, BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF offer investors exposure to this promising growth. The BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF's ratings will show a fair amount of upside in the stock, signifying its potential for growth and positive performance in the future.

BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF provides exposure to the future of finance by investing in companies developing new technologies and services, transforming how we bank, invest and pay for goods and services. The BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF boasts a low expense ratio, allowing investors to retain more investment earnings.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF NYSEARCA: IPAY is an ETF that offers exposure to the Prime Mobile Payments Index. Launched in 2015, the ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. ETF Managers Group manages the ETF.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF allows investors to invest in a diverse portfolio of mobile payment companies. It aims to capitalize on the growing trend of mobile payment solutions and the increasing adoption of digital payment methods globally. Mobile payments have become integral to modern financial transactions with the rise of smartphones and digital wallets.

The ETF focuses on equity asset class and categorizes itself under mobile payments. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF holdings are 58 different companies, providing investors broad exposure to the mobile payments industry.

Regulatory landscape and future outlook

The regulatory environment for fintech ETFs is a critical aspect that shapes their performance and future prospects.

Let's take a few minutes to review some of the regulatory factors impacting these investment vehicles, examine how regulation changes may affect investments, and explore upcoming trends and potential investment opportunities in the fintech sector.

Understanding the regulatory impact on fintech ETFs

Regulatory frameworks play a pivotal role in the operation and growth of the fintech industry, directly influencing the performance of fintech ETFs. These regulations ensure consumer protection, maintain financial stability and prevent illegal activities such as money laundering and fraud. However, they also determine the ease with which fintech companies can innovate and expand.

Changing regulatory environment: Fintech companies often operate in a rapidly changing regulatory environment. Different jurisdictions may have varying approaches to fintech regulation, impacting companies' ability to operate across borders. As a result, ETFs with significant exposure to international fintech companies may face higher regulatory risks.

Impact on investments: Regulatory changes can positively and negatively impact fintech ETFs. Stricter regulations may increase operational costs for fintech companies, potentially affecting their profitability and stock performance . Conversely, favorable regulatory changes, such as streamlined licensing processes for digital banks or relaxed rules for digital payments, can open new growth avenues, positively impacting ETFs that hold these companies.

Upcoming trends in fintech and investment opportunities

The fintech sector continuously evolves, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer behavior. Identifying and understanding these trends is crucial for investors in fintech ETFs.

Rise of decentralized finance (DeFi): DeFi is emerging as a significant trend in fintech, offering financial services on blockchain platforms without traditional intermediaries. This shift could herald a new era of financial services, presenting opportunities for ETFs, including companies involved in DeFi platforms and blockchain technology.

Increasing role of artificial intelligence (AI): AI and machine learning should play an increasingly significant role in financial services. From enhancing customer experience to enabling sophisticated risk management, AI-driven fintech companies will likely see growth, benefiting ETFs focusing on tech-forward financial services.

Growth of digital payments: The transition towards a cashless society is accelerating, with digital and mobile payments becoming more prevalent. ETFs that include companies specializing in payment processing technologies and digital wallet services may stand to benefit from this trend.

Regulatory technology (RegTech): As the fintech sector grows, so does the need for compliance with an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. This need is giving rise to RegTech — technology that helps companies comply with regulations efficiently. Fintech ETFs with exposure to RegTech companies could see increased interest as the demand for these services grows.

Future outlook and potential investment opportunities

The future outlook for the fintech sector remains robust, with continuous innovation and adoption of new technologies. Investors should remain informed of the evolving regulatory landscape, as it can significantly impact the sector's growth trajectory and, consequently, the performance of fintech ETFs.

For those seeking investment opportunities, focusing on ETFs well-positioned to capitalize on emerging trends such as DeFi, AI in finance, digital payments and RegTech can be a strategic approach. However, conducting thorough due diligence and considering regulatory developments is vital when making investment decisions in this dynamic sector.

Paving the way to financial innovation

The fintech ETFs sector offers a dynamic gateway to financial innovation. By tapping into themes like blockchain, artificial intelligence, mobile payments and digital finance, these thematic ETFs present unique opportunities to be part of a transformative journey.

These ETFs offer a powerful means of participating in technological advancements. Keeping expense ratios low and liquidity high ensures accessibility and flexibility to capitalize on financial innovation.

FAQs

Let's address some of the most common questions investors often have about ETFs and their relevance to the fast-evolving world of financial innovation. Let's explore the following answers to gain valuable insights into these frequently asked questions and make informed decisions about your investment journey.

Is there a fintech index fund?

Is there a fintech ETF or index fund? Yes, there are several fintech index funds available in the market. Fintech index funds are exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the performance of a specific fintech-related index. These funds typically invest in companies involved in innovative technologies and services within the financial sector, such as mobile payments, blockchain, artificial intelligence and digital finance.

Is fintech a good long-term investment?

As with any investment, the performance of fintech stocks and funds can vary, and past performance does not indicate future results. However, many experts consider fintech a promising sector for long-term investment. The rapid advancements in financial technology and the increasing adoption of digital solutions across various financial services have led to significant growth opportunities. Carefully assess your risk tolerance and conduct thorough research before considering fintech as part of your long-term investment strategy.

Are financial ETFs good?

Financial ETFs can be a suitable investment option if you're seeking exposure to the financial sector. These ETFs typically invest in a diversified basket of financial companies, including high-performing bank stocks, finance and insurance sector-based companies, asset management firms and other financial institutions. The performance of financial ETFs influences factors such as interest rates, economic conditions and regulatory changes.

Financial ETFs carry risks, so assess your investment goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions. If investing in a Vanguard fintech ETF fits your portfolio, start with our list of financial ETFs.

