Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.91, Zacks reports. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 28.84%. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.050-8.350 EPS.

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Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of EXR stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,524,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,064. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $140.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.51. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $125.71 and a 52 week high of $155.19. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.87%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,495 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,609.60. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,187,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $308,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,013 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 116.2% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,950,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $287,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,685 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,675 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $218,438,000 after buying an additional 376,469 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 528,587 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $68,833,000 after purchasing an additional 317,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,142,893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $168,508,000 after purchasing an additional 266,091 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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