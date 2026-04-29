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Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Up 18.7% After Earnings Beat

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 18.7% intraday to about $20.25 after Extreme Networks reported Q3 EPS of $0.26 (vs. $0.24 expected) and revenue of $316.87M (vs. $311.48M), with revenue up 11.4% year‑over‑year.
  • The company set Q4 2026 guidance of $0.280–$0.300 EPS, while valuation metrics show a $2.79B market cap and a high trailing P/E of about 292.8.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive: consensus rating is "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $22.67 and individual targets ranging roughly $17–$25.
  • Five stocks we like better than Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $20.2450. 1,143,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,854,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 0.75%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Extreme Networks has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Extreme Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Extreme Networks from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.67.

View Our Latest Report on Extreme Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,897,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,028,231. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 72.5% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 248,712 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 104,557 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 73,806.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,580 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 332,130 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 933,067 shares of the technology company's stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 309,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 203.7% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 132,439 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 88,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company's stock.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 292.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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