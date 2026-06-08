ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.4% - Still a Buy?

Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $153.81 and last traded at $151.9450. 13,654,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 20,640,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.92.

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ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $153.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.43.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExxonMobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.5% in the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 45,365 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 84,848 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 46,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth about $8,896,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,185 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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