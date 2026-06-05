ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 1.2% - Should You Sell?

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $149.30 and last traded at $150.1840. Approximately 15,143,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 20,691,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.04.

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More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExxonMobil

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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