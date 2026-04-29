ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 2.7% - Here's What Happened

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.95 and last traded at $154.6560. Approximately 14,602,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 21,866,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.56.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ExxonMobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $24,342,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,778,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here