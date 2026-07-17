Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Up 4.9% - Still a Buy?

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 198,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,226,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EYPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on EYPT

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,566.63% and a negative return on equity of 110.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company's proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint's commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint's lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

Further Reading

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