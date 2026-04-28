F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Trading Down 5.1% - What's Next?

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F3 Uranium Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of F3 Uranium Corp. ( CVE:FUU Get Free Report ) were down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 649,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,740,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35.

About F3 Uranium

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

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