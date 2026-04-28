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F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Trading Down 5.1% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
F3 Uranium logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Shares down 5.1% today, trading as low as C$0.18 and last at C$0.19 with ~649,548 shares changing hands, about 63% below the stock's average daily volume.
  • The company has a market cap of C$113.73 million, a negative P/E (‑9.00) and strong liquidity (quick ratio 9.14, current ratio 6.68) but a very high debt-to-equity ratio (14.35).
  • Uranium project generator: F3 Uranium holds 100% interests in multiple large exploration properties across Saskatchewan’s Athabasca basin, including Clearwater West, Patterson Lake North, Wales Lake and a Key Lake area portfolio.
  • Interested in F3 Uranium? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU - Get Free Report) were down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 649,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,740,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

F3 Uranium Stock Down 7.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35.

About F3 Uranium

(Get Free Report)

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

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