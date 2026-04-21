F5 (FFIV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect F5 to post earnings of $3.44 per share and revenue of $782.1920 million for the quarter. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $822.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $755.97 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 22.45%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F5 to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get F5 alerts: Sign Up

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $314.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.93. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $346.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.58 and a 200-day moving average of $274.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 3,067 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $866,151.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,674.69. This represents a 70.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.53, for a total value of $1,064,655.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 150,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,621,080.19. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 601 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 153 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. Weiss Ratings upgraded F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on F5 from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $311.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F5

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider F5, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and F5 wasn't on the list.

While F5 currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here