S&P 500   4,111.51 (-0.62%)
DOW   32,415.44 (-1.13%)
QQQ   344.68 (+0.30%)
AAPL   167.63 (+0.44%)
MSFT   330.02 (+0.65%)
META   294.92 (+2.28%)
GOOGL   121.52 (-0.62%)
AMZN   127.31 (+6.47%)
TSLA   207.32 (+0.76%)
NVDA   401.69 (-0.39%)
NIO   7.42 (-2.75%)
BABA   82.73 (+0.27%)
AMD   96.40 (+2.91%)
T   14.88 (-1.59%)
F   10.02 (-11.72%)
MU   65.63 (+1.70%)
CGC   0.52 (-0.50%)
GE   106.16 (-2.43%)
DIS   79.84 (+0.08%)
AMC   9.26 (+0.33%)
PFE   30.35 (-2.60%)
PYPL   50.58 (-2.26%)
NFLX   396.56 (-1.73%)
Texas Instruments' tepid revenue view drags down techs

Thu., October 26, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Texas Instruments stock outlook

Key Points

  • Texas Instruments stock gapped down 3.49% after a disappointing current-quarter revenue outlook and warning of future weakness.
  • Other major semiconductor companies like Nvidia were also pulled down by Texas Instruments' forecast.  
  • Texas Instruments said it sees no immediate rebound in China, and all customer sectors except automotive declined. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Texas Instruments

The semiconductor industry is notoriously cyclical, and Texas Instruments Inc.’s NASDAQ: TXN heavy-volume post-earnings gap down is an excellent example of that. 

The chipmaker’s earnings exceeded analysts’ estimates, but the stock fell hard as the company issued current-quarter revenue guidance below expectations, and warned of weakness to come.

Texas Instruments’ poor forecast had ripple effects throughout not only the technology stock world, but also in the broader market. 

While Nvidia Corp. NASDAQ: NVDA remains the S&P 500’s year-to-date price leader, it’s off its August 25 high of $502.66, closing at $417.79 on October 25. 

The iShares Semiconductor ETF NYSEARCA: SOXX is trading 3.97% lower in the past week, and fell 4.04% on October 25. Heavily-weighted index components Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD, Broadcom Inc. NASDAQ: AVGO, Nvidia and Intel Corp. NASDAQ: INTC all fell in tandem with Texas Instruments, also a top stock within the chip index. 


Guided current-quarter revenue lower

Texas Instruments said it expects current-quarter revenue in a range between $3.93 billion and $4.27 billion, well below the analysts’ consensus of $4.5 billion.

The news got worse, as Texas Instruments said it was not anticipating a recovery in China, and foresaw weak demand in every end market besides automotive. The company cited the industrials sector as being especially fragile, as weakness broadened. 

MarketBeat’s Texas Instruments earnings data show both earnings and sales declining in the past four quarters. Within the semiconductor manufacturing industry, the stock has been underperforming other large-cap industry peers by a wide margin. 

Tech was among the poor performers for the day, with only defensive stocks from the utilities sector and consumer staples sector showing gains. That’s an indication that Wall Street is expecting more challenging economic conditions ahead. 

There are several reasons why chip stocks are renowned for their volatility and susceptibility to cyclical economic patterns. One major contributor is the industry's inherent sensitivity to global economic cycles. 

In periods of economic expansion, demand for electronics and devices increases, driving semiconductor sales. On the flip side, during economic downturns, consumer spending declines, impacting chip manufacturers.

Texas Instruments bellwether for chip industry performance

Texas Instruments, in particular, can be viewed as a bellwether because its chips form the foundation of products from all corners of the economy, including consumer electronics, industrials and automotive. 

The chip maker sells the basic building-block chips that go into products in nearly every sector of the economy from autos and industrials to consumer electronics.

Even before the weak revenue guidance, Texas Instruments stock was underperforming the semiconductor index. If you compare the Texas Instruments chart with the iShares Semiconductor ETF chart, you can see that divergence. 

The broader industry has been declining recently, for reasons including restrictions on AI chip exports to China, forecasts of an economic slowdown and a slump in smartphone sales

Texas Instruments stock closed on October 25 17.2% below its 200-day moving average. The continued downside momentum, accompanied by above-average trading volume in the past two weeks, shows that institutional investors are losing conviction in the stock at a fast pace. 

Stock lower in after-hours trade

Texas Instruments stock was  0.56% lower in after-hours trading on October 25. 

MarketBeat’s Texas Instruments stock forecast shows that analysts still see a 23.57% upside in the stock, but keep in mind: That forecast is looking out for the next 12 to 18 months, meaning there’s plenty of time for the stock to bottom out before reversing higher. 

After the quarterly earnings report, eight analysts lowered their price targets on the stock. 

Within the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSEARCA: XLK, all but three stocks were trading lower. Microsoft Corp. NASDAQ: MSFT was up 3.07% after a better-than-expected earnings report. 

Other S&P tech gainers were networking specialist F5 Inc. NASDAQ: FFIV and fiber optic gear maker Amphenol Corp. NYSE: APH, both of which also topped revenue and earnings views. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Texas Instruments right now?

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Texas Instruments (TXN)
2.719 of 5 stars		$142.89-0.8%3.47%18.56Hold$175.00
Broadcom (AVGO)
2.7459 of 5 stars		$834.76+1.0%2.20%25.67Moderate Buy$848.52
Intel (INTC)
2.0137 of 5 stars		$35.55+9.3%1.41%-161.58Hold$34.94
iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)N/A$443.62+0.9%1.00%17.05N/AN/A
Microsoft (MSFT)
3.0182 of 5 stars		$330.02+0.6%0.82%31.95Moderate Buy$384.34
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK)N/A$160.86+0.4%0.80%20.04HoldN/A
F5 (FFIV)
2.5459 of 5 stars		$149.54-1.3%N/A22.76Hold$167.75
Amphenol (APH)
2.851 of 5 stars		$79.33-1.1%1.06%25.59Moderate Buy$93.25
NVIDIA (NVDA)
3.2679 of 5 stars		$401.69-0.4%0.04%97.03Moderate Buy$556.83
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2021.

Areas of Expertise: Asset allocation, technical and fundamental analysis, retirement strategies, income generation, risk management, sector and industry analysis

Education: B.A., Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana; MBA, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University

Additional Experience: Series 65-licensed investment advisor, financial advisor, Blue Marlin Advisors; investment columnist for Forbes, U.S. News & World Report

Past Experience: Founder, financial advisor for Better Money Decisions; editor, stock trading instructor for Investor’s Business Daily; columnist, podcast host, video host for MoneyShow.com; contributor for Morningstar magazine

Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.

