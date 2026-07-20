F5 (FFIV) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.98 per share and revenue of $834.5960 million for the quarter. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect F5 to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $409.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.03. F5 has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $435.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $396.16 and its 200-day moving average is $324.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore raised F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.67.

Read Our Latest Report on FFIV

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.35, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,975,584.45. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total value of $2,171,178.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,158.08. The trade was a 22.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in F5 by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 153 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 288.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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