Fair Isaac (FICO) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $11.71 per share and revenue of $676.2020 million for the quarter. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fair Isaac to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $48 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,229.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $870.01 and a 12 month high of $1,998.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,204.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,252.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,627.93.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 276 shares of the technology company's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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