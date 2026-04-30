Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Cut to $1,225.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,690.79.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of FICO traded down $18.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,025.15. 629,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,556. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $870.01 and a 12-month high of $2,217.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,151.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,467.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.97 by $1.53. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The business had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 36.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 28.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,030,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2,751.4% in the 3rd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 260,849 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $390,368,000 after acquiring an additional 251,701 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results topped estimates — revenue up ~39% Y/Y, Scores revenue surged (~60% Y/Y) and management raised FY2026 guidance (revenue and non‑GAAP EPS). This is the main bullish catalyst supporting higher profitability and cash generation. Article Title

Q2 results topped estimates — revenue up ~39% Y/Y, Scores revenue surged (~60% Y/Y) and management raised FY2026 guidance (revenue and non‑GAAP EPS). This is the main bullish catalyst supporting higher profitability and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Strong Scores segment and software ARR/net retention metrics underpin the growth story and drove intraday buying after the print; analysts keep bullish long-term targets despite volatility. Article Title

Strong Scores segment and software ARR/net retention metrics underpin the growth story and drove intraday buying after the print; analysts keep bullish long-term targets despite volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Barclays conference on May 5th — useful for incremental color but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Management will present at the Barclays conference on May 5th — useful for incremental color but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and presentation are available for deeper model/packaging details (helpful to assess sustainability of Scores pricing and mortgage-exposure sensitivity). Article Title

Earnings call transcript and presentation are available for deeper model/packaging details (helpful to assess sustainability of Scores pricing and mortgage-exposure sensitivity). Negative Sentiment: Steve Eisman publicly disclosed a short position and criticized FICO’s relationships with lenders — a headline risk that can amplify selling and volatility. Article Title

Steve Eisman publicly disclosed a short position and criticized FICO’s relationships with lenders — a headline risk that can amplify selling and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Controversy over a shift in FICO Score 10T pricing (reported move to $0.99 + $65 funding fee) and investor concern about how customers will react to pricing changes. Article Title

Controversy over a shift in FICO Score 10T pricing (reported move to $0.99 + $65 funding fee) and investor concern about how customers will react to pricing changes. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling and a recent Needham price‑target cut (though still a buy) add to near‑term sentiment pressure. Article Title

Notable insider selling and a recent Needham price‑target cut (though still a buy) add to near‑term sentiment pressure. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces question competition from VantageScore and whether recent moves justify current multiples — adds to re‑rating risk. Article Title

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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