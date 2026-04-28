Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 40.450-40.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 40.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,825.00 to $1,325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,742.43.

View Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $3.67 on Tuesday, hitting $1,010.16. The company had a trading volume of 306,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,242. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,164.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,474.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $870.01 and a 1 year high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $501.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 36.45 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This trade represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,440. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 130 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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