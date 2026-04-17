Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,960.00 to $1,547.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,803.14.

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Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,069.21 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $909.00 and a twelve month high of $2,217.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,212.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1,511.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,237,440. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,625,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,069,749 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,593,971,000 after buying an additional 72,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 894,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,512,417,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,120 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,213,620,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,836 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $845,037,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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