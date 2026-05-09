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Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Fairfax Financial logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Fairfax Financial Holdings has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, based on seven covering firms: four buy ratings and three hold ratings.
  • The average 12-month price target among analysts is C$2,793.50, with recent target changes ranging from modest increases to one cut by BMO Capital Markets.
  • The stock recently traded at C$2,247.48, below its 12-month high of C$2,700, while the company reported strong quarterly results with C$43.25 EPS and C$15.57 billion in revenue.
  • Interested in Fairfax Financial? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2,793.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFH. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,600.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,000.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,550.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,234.00 to C$2,261.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

View Our Latest Report on FFH

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

TSE FFH opened at C$2,247.48 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$2,145.00 and a 12 month high of C$2,700.00. The stock has a market cap of C$46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company's 50 day moving average is C$2,351.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,376.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$43.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.57 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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