Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2,793.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFH. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,600.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,000.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,550.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,234.00 to C$2,261.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on FFH

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

TSE FFH opened at C$2,247.48 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$2,145.00 and a 12 month high of C$2,700.00. The stock has a market cap of C$46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company's 50 day moving average is C$2,351.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,376.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$43.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.57 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fairfax Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fairfax Financial wasn't on the list.

While Fairfax Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here