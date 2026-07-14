Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . 58,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session's volume of 122,059 shares.The stock last traded at $11.1450 and had previously closed at $13.07.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Falcon's Beyond Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Falcon's Beyond Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on FBYD

Falcon's Beyond Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of -2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business's fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Falcon's Beyond Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Falcon's Beyond Global during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Falcon's Beyond Global during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Falcon's Beyond Global during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon's Beyond Global in the 4th quarter worth $658,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon's Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon's Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon's Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

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