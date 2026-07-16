Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $12.39. Falcon's Beyond Global shares last traded at $12.1610, with a volume of 22,416 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Falcon's Beyond Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Falcon's Beyond Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on FBYD

Falcon's Beyond Global Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of -2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Falcon's Beyond Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Falcon's Beyond Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Falcon's Beyond Global by 8,008.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon's Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon's Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon's Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

Further Reading

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