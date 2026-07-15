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Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Up 20.2% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Falcon's Beyond Global logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Falcon's Beyond Global shares jumped 20.2% on Wednesday, trading as high as $12.94 after closing at $10.72 the previous session. Volume was lighter than usual, with about 40,492 shares traded versus the average 122,639.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with recent rating upgrades from Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings shifting the stock from sell to hold. MarketBeat says the stock currently carries an average Hold rating.
  • The company’s valuation and balance sheet metrics are mixed, including a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Institutional investors own about 38.88% of the shares, suggesting notable professional interest.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 20.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.8860. 40,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 122,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBYD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Falcon's Beyond Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Falcon's Beyond Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Falcon's Beyond Global currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Falcon's Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21 and a beta of -2.84. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Falcon's Beyond Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBYD. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Falcon's Beyond Global by 8,008.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in Falcon's Beyond Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company's stock.

About Falcon's Beyond Global

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon's Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon's Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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