Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Down 6.4% - Here's Why

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.46. 7,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 123,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBYD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Falcon's Beyond Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Falcon's Beyond Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBYD

Falcon's Beyond Global Stock Down 14.3%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of -2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon's Beyond Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBYD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global by 434.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 357,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Falcon's Beyond Global by 8,008.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Falcon's Beyond Global during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Falcon's Beyond Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Falcon's Beyond Global by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 147,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company's stock.

About Falcon's Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon's Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon's Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Falcon's Beyond Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Falcon's Beyond Global wasn't on the list.

While Falcon's Beyond Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here