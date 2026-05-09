Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Fanuc Corp. (OTCMKTS:FANUY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 360986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

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Fanuc Trading Up 9.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fanuc Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC is a Japanese company specializing in factory automation, best known for its computer numerical control (CNC) systems and industrial robots. The company designs, manufactures and services automation equipment that is used to control machine tools, perform material handling, welding, assembly and other production tasks. FANUC's product portfolio spans CNC controllers, servomotors and drives, a broad range of articulated and specialized robots, and the control systems and software that integrate these components into automated production lines.

Headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, FANUC serves a global customer base across automotive, electronics, aerospace, metalworking and general manufacturing industries.

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