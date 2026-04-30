Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Shares of Fanuc Corp. (OTCMKTS:FANUY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 661,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session's volume of 453,384 shares.The stock last traded at $21.89 and had previously closed at $21.15.

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Fanuc Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fanuc Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC is a Japanese company specializing in factory automation, best known for its computer numerical control (CNC) systems and industrial robots. The company designs, manufactures and services automation equipment that is used to control machine tools, perform material handling, welding, assembly and other production tasks. FANUC's product portfolio spans CNC controllers, servomotors and drives, a broad range of articulated and specialized robots, and the control systems and software that integrate these components into automated production lines.

Headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, FANUC serves a global customer base across automotive, electronics, aerospace, metalworking and general manufacturing industries.

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