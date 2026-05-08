Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Fanuc Corp. (OTCMKTS:FANUY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.16, but opened at $24.04. Fanuc shares last traded at $24.1908, with a volume of 92,339 shares.

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Fanuc Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts expect that Fanuc Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC is a Japanese company specializing in factory automation, best known for its computer numerical control (CNC) systems and industrial robots. The company designs, manufactures and services automation equipment that is used to control machine tools, perform material handling, welding, assembly and other production tasks. FANUC's product portfolio spans CNC controllers, servomotors and drives, a broad range of articulated and specialized robots, and the control systems and software that integrate these components into automated production lines.

Headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, FANUC serves a global customer base across automotive, electronics, aerospace, metalworking and general manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

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