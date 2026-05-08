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Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Fanuc logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Fanuc shares gapped up before trading, opening at $24.04 after a $22.16 close and last trading around $24.19 on volume of about 92,339 shares; the stock is trading well above its 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$19.67 and $19.11).
  • Fanuc reported Q1 EPS of $0.17, beating the $0.13 consensus, with revenue of $1.47 billion and a net margin of 19.41% (ROE 9.24%); analysts expect about 0.64 EPS for the current year.
  • The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion and a valuation of P/E 40.93 (PEG 3.09), and is a Japanese leader in factory automation, known for CNC systems and industrial robots.
  • Interested in Fanuc? Here are five stocks we like better.

Fanuc Corp. (OTCMKTS:FANUY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.16, but opened at $24.04. Fanuc shares last traded at $24.1908, with a volume of 92,339 shares.

Fanuc Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts expect that Fanuc Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FANUC is a Japanese company specializing in factory automation, best known for its computer numerical control (CNC) systems and industrial robots. The company designs, manufactures and services automation equipment that is used to control machine tools, perform material handling, welding, assembly and other production tasks. FANUC's product portfolio spans CNC controllers, servomotors and drives, a broad range of articulated and specialized robots, and the control systems and software that integrate these components into automated production lines.

Headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, FANUC serves a global customer base across automotive, electronics, aerospace, metalworking and general manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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