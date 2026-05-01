Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI) Short Interest Up 14.3% in April

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,955,930 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 50,714,513 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,048,399 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 23.4% of the company's shares are short sold.

Get FFAI alerts: Sign Up

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Up 13.6%

NASDAQ:FFAI opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 5.58.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative net margin of 72,891.05% and a negative return on equity of 655.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFAI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 2,174.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 35,116 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 38,416 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric NASDAQ: FFAI is an American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer focused on the development and production of high-performance intelligent electric vehicles. Leveraging a proprietary modular platform, the company aims to deliver a seamless and connected driving experience by integrating advanced hardware with its in-house software architecture. Faraday Future's vehicles are designed to offer luxury appointments, customizable digital displays, and autonomous driving capabilities, positioning the company in the premium segment of the EV market.

Since its founding in 2014, Faraday Future has unveiled its flagship FF 91 model, showcasing rapid acceleration, long-range battery performance, and over-the-air software updates.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric wasn't on the list.

While Faraday Future Intelligent Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here