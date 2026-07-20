Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) to Post Earnings on Monday

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $33.05 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Get FMAO alerts: Sign Up

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.54 million. On average, analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $30.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMAO. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.50) on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMAO

Insider Activity at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 129,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,824,316. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 66,825 shares of company stock worth $1,905,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,924 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,436 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp NASDAQ: FMAO is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Farmers & Merchants Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here