Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.90 and traded as low as $9.63. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $9.6810, with a volume of 243,769 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Farmland Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $422.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 57.94%.Farmland Partners has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Farmland Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 74,689 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 33,524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 227.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,346 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,943 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,371 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages high-quality farmland in the United States. The company's primary business activity is the ownership of agricultural land, which it leases to farmers under various rental arrangements designed to generate stable cash rents and long-term capital appreciation. By focusing on farmland as a real asset, the company seeks to benefit from rising global demand for food, fiber and renewable fuels.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Farmland Partners completed its initial public offering in June 2017 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FPI.

Further Reading

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