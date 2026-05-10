Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.6250.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly to $18.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

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More Fastly News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fastly this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 73,715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $1,552,437.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,580,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,285,603.78. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 275,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $5,658,811.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,909,901 shares in the company, valued at $39,267,564.56. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,374,553 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,823. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $1,951,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fastly by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,549 shares of the company's stock worth $79,620,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fastly by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,900 shares of the company's stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fastly has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $34.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.49.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly's real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

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