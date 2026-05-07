Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.22 and last traded at $116.8940, with a volume of 798078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.29.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore set a $110.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.50 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.38). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 38.63%.The business had revenue of $336.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,290,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,547 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $183,511,000 after acquiring an additional 979,064 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,156,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 453.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 587,687 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,539,000 after acquiring an additional 481,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,415,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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