Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.800-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

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Federal Signal Stock Down 3.2%

FSS opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $74.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.89.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $597.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $551.36 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal's payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Federal Signal from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federal Signal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Federal Signal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,168,788 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $235,509,000 after acquiring an additional 201,440 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Federal Signal by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Federal Signal by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,218 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Federal Signal by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 321,830 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $34,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,522 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Further Reading

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